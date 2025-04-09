NEMA Receive 144 Nigerians Repatriated From Libya

Share

The statement read, “NEMA Lagos Operations Office, in collaboration with other stakeholders, received 144 vulnerable Nigerian returnees from Libya at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Cargo Terminal, Ikeja, Lagos on 8th April, 2025.

“The returnees arrived at 17:15 hours aboard an Al Buraq chartered Boeing flight with registration number 5ADMG.

“The group consisted of 89 males, 35 females, 17 children, and 3 infants. They were provided with necessary assistance by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in partnership with NEMA, NCFRMI, Nigeria Immigration, DSS, Port Health, and the Nigeria Police Force. Following the mandatory profiling and biometric exercise, the returnees were relocated to the Igando IDPs resettlement center for further reintegration programmes.”

