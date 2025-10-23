NEMA Partners Oyo On Disaster MGT

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Oyo State Government in advancing disaster management, risk reduction, and humanitarian response initiatives across the State.

The assurance was given by the Director General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, when she received the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Bayo Lawal, who paid a visit to the NEMA Headquarters in Abuja.

Umar described the visit as timely and strategic, noting that it underscores the growing commitment to building stronger institutional partnerships with NEMA in mitigating the impacts of natural and human-induced disasters.

She said: “Our collective capacity to respond to disasters begins with preparedness at the state and local levels.

Strengthening synergy with Oyo State is a vital step in ensuring that early warning, risk reduction, and response mechanisms are not only functional but people-centered.”

She assured that NEMA remains open to continuous partnership through capacity building, joint simulation exercises, and improved information sharing to enhance coordinated response operations.