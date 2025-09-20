NEMA Participates In National Crisis Response Simulation Exercise

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has participat- ed in a National Crisis Response Simulation Exercise, code-named “Ex Rapid Response 2”, organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The exercise brought together key stakeholders in the nation’s security and emergency management architecture to test inter-agency collaboration, coordination, and response to terrorist threats.

The simulation exercise, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, involved a coordinated response to a large-scale Marauding Terrorist Fire- arms (MTFA) attack scenario.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) coordinated Nigerian Security Forces in neutralizing the threat, while NEMA coordinated first responders in managing the consequences. Counter-terrorism and insurgency resources (personnel and equipment), such as K-9 Units, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) assets, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) teams, Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) specialists, and mass casualty evacuation and management systems, were deployed.

The Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, who actively participated in the exercise, com- mended the coordinated efforts of the responding agencies.

She stressed that the exercise provided a critical opportunity to identify gaps, strengthen synergy, and improve efficiency in the country’s emergency preparedness and response framework.