NEMA Moves To Tackle Flood In Rivers, Bayelsa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has raised the alarm that Rivers, Bayelsa are among the states that will suffer serious flooding in 2025, stressing that the agency has put in place measures to reduce the impact.

NEMA also said there would be flooding in 28 other states across the federation this year based on the predictions of the Nigerian Metrological Institute NIMET.

Head of Operations, NEMA Port Harcourt office, covering both Rivers and Bayelsa states, Mr Eric Ebhodaghe, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the Agency’s Board and Management have started interfacing with the leadership of governments, from the federal, state and Local Government Area LGA levels on how to tackle flooding.

The NEMA boss disclosed that people living in flood prone communities have been asked to relocate their movable assets, likely to be impacted by the floods.

He further noted that some communities are responsive and make their challenges known, noting that NEMA also work with other critical stakeholders, such as the military, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Fire Service station, Ambulance Service, EMS, Red Cross Society of Nigeria among others.

