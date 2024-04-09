NEMA Lists Four Buildings Collapse, 14 Impacted At Lagos Fire

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has revealed that four buildings collapsed and fourteen were impacted by the fire at Dosunmu market, Lagos Island on Tuesday.

Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA Ibrahim Farinloye said the 14 buildings were seriously impacted by the inferno.

According to him the cause of the fire, according to sources, could be attributed to the refuelling of a running generator at the market.

The emergency responders at the scene of the event included NEMA, Federal and State Fire Services, the Nigeria Police, and fire service of the Nigeria Ports Authority.