NEMA Inaugurates National Mass Fatality Response Plan

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday launched Nigeria’s National Mass Fatality Response Plan, aimed at enhancing the country’s capacity for effective and coordinated response to mass fatality incidents.

Speaking at the event, the Director General NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, described the framework as a testament to the Agency’s commitment to strengthening national preparedness and response mechanisms.

She said: “In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed numerous mass fatalities caused by disasters such as explosions, floods, building collapses, epidemics, and other tragic emergencies.

“These events have left families grieving and communities devastated. “Too often, the pain is compounded by the absence of a coordinated and compassionate response.

This plan is our collective resolve to change that narrative.” She explained that the plan was developed through a rigorous, consultative, and evidence-based process involving key stakeholders.

“Our goal is not only operational efficiency but also to uphold the dignity and identity of every life lost.”

