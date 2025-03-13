NEMA Hosts Stakeholders’ Forum On Flood Risk Mgt

Share

In a proactive move to strategise for flood risk management this year, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has convened a stakeholders’ forum to analyze the recent Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) for necessary early actions to mitigate the risks of climate-related disasters across the country this year.

Addressing participants, the Director General NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, emphasized the importance of multi-sectoral preparedness, response, and recovery efforts in light of the growing complexity of disaster scenarios.

She said: “The climate challenges last year raised significant questions about our ability to respond efficiently to evolving disaster trends and impacts. “Numerous humanitarian response activities

