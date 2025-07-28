NEMA Donates Relief Materials to Disaster Victims in Katsina

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered relief materials approved for distribution to persons affected by various disasters including security challenge and displacement across six Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, flagged off the official handover and direct distribution of the items on July 23, in Katsina.

Speaking during the event, she said the intervention was part of the Federal Government’s commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to support communities affected by disasters. Umar sympathized with the Government and people of Katsina State over the incidents, which displaced households, disrupted livelihoods in Musawa, Kurfi, Safana, Bakori, Sabuwa, and Kankara LGAs.