November 27, 2025
NEMA DG Vows To Strengthen PSIN Partnership

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, has reaffirmed the Agency’s readiness to deepen its partnership with the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) in order to expand manpower development, enhance professional competencies, and strengthen institutional capacity for effective disaster management.

She gave this assurance yesterday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Administrator/Chief Executive of PSIN, Imeh Okon, to NEMA Headquarters.

Umar stated that NEMA is fully prepared to revitalize and broaden its collaboration with PSIN, noting that effective emergency management requires a highly skilled and well-trained workforce.

She emphasized the Agency’s commitment to continuous and structured capacity-building programmes that will sharpen staff competencies and improve service delivery.

