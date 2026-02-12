NEMA DG Seeks UBEC’s Partnership To Operationalize Schools At RSPIC Sites

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has sought the partnership of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to support the effective operation of schools established at the Rehabilitation Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict (RSPIC) sites across seven beneficiary states.

Umar made the request during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Universal Basic Education Commission in Abuja on February 11.

She explained that the implementation of the RSPIC project was designed to holistically address the needs of conflict-affected communities, with particular attention to social services such as education, healthcare, and livelihoods.

According to her, schools were deliberately incorporated into the rehabilitation sites to ensure that children and young persons within the resettled communities have access to quality basic education.