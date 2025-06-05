NEMA DG Receives W’Bank’s Delegation On Emergency

Share

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, yesterday received a delegation from the World Bank, led by Mr. Francis Samson Nkoka, Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist, at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit was in furtherance to existing partnership between NEMA and the World Bank, aimed at enhancing disaster risk management mechanisms, particularly at the sub-national levels across Nigeria.

During the meeting, Nkoka highlighted the World Bank’s interest in deepening collaboration with NEMA to support the implementation of strategies that strengthen emergency preparedness and response capacities at the state and local government levels.

He emphasized that the initiative was also aimed at reinforcing institutional frameworks and improving operational readiness across all tiers of government. In her remarks, Umar expressed appreciation for the World Bank’s sustained support. She reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to a robust partnership that fosters timely and effective disaster risk management nationwide.

