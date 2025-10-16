NEMA DG Partners N’West Devt Commission On Disaster Mgt

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, has reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to partnering with the North West Development Commission (NWDC) to strengthen disaster risk reduction, enhance emergency response, and promote sustainable development across the North-West geopolitical zone.

She gave the assurance while receiving the Managing Director of the Northwest Development Commission, Professor Shehu Abdullahi Ma’aji, and his delegation during a courtesy visit to NEMA Headquarters in Abuja.

Umar noted that NEMA remains open to partnerships that advance effective disaster management nationwide, particularly in regions vulnerable to both natural and human-induced hazards.

She said: “Our doors are open to collaboration. We share a common goal of safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure through proactive planning, knowledge sharing, and coordinated response.”

She urged the Commission to focus on tangible, impact-driven development initiatives, emphasizing that a joint partnership between NEMA and NWDC would strengthen early warning systems, enhance emergency coordination, and build resilience among vulnerable communities.