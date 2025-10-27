NEMA DG Honoured As Disaster Risk Reduction Envoy

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, has been conferred with the Disaster Risk Reduction Ambassador Award by the Centre for Disaster Risk Management and Development Studies (CDRMDS), University of Port Harcourt.

The award was presented to the Director General at NEMA Headquarters in Abuja by the Director of the Centre, Professor Mbee Daniel Mbee, in recognition of her exemplary leadership and NEMA’s sustained commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness, mitigation, and youth engagement across the country.

Mbee commended Umar for her visionary leadership in aligning NEMA’s operations with global best practices and advancing proactive approaches to disaster risk management.

He highlighted the Agency’s recent strides in early warning dissemination, community sensitization, and strategic planning as clear indicators of its growing influence and innovation in the field.

In her response, Umar expressed appreciation to the University of Port Harcourt and the CDRMDS for the honour, describing the award as a motivation for NEMA to deepen its collaboration with academic and research institutions in promoting evidence-based disaster management practices.