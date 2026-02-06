NEMA Deploys Response Team To Kwara Communities

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed a response team to Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area, Kwara State.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed the recent deadly bandit attack on the residents of the communities on Tuesday night, February 3.

Community leaders reported that 75 individuals have been buried so far, with additional bodies still scattered across farms and bushland as a result of the attack on Tuesday night.

The Director-General, Mrs Zubaida Umar, who made this disclosure on Friday, said that it has delivered relief supplies, including food and non-food items, to assist affected residents.

NEMA boss directed the team from the agency’s Minna Operations Office, which covers Kwara State, to temporarily relocate to the affected areas.

The team is tasked with conducting a comprehensive on-the-ground assessment of the situation and the needs of the impacted communities.

The assessment is being carried out in collaboration with the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and relevant security agencies to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

Expressing sympathy for the affected communities and the Kwara State Government, Umar said the agency would provide full support.