NEMA Delivers Relief Materials To Victims Of Maiduguri Bomb Blast

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered medical consumables and assorted medicaments to support the treatment of persons injured in the recent explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Agency also provided food and non-food items for families of those affected by the incident.

The items were delivered by the Director-General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, on Wednesday, during her visit to Maiduguri alongside the Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shettima.

During the visit, Vice President Kashim Shettima sympathised with the victims and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring their full recovery.

At the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where some of the injured victims are being treated, the Vice President informed the Chief Medical Director that the medical supplies were provided by the Federal Government through NEMA to support ongoing treatment efforts.

Other dignitaries that joined the Vice President on the visit included the Deputy Governor of Borno State Hon Umar Usman Kadafur and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan.

The intervention underscores the Federal Government’s continued commitment to providing timely humanitarian assistance and medical support to victims of emergencies across the country.