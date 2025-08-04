NEMA Conducts 4-Day Stakeholders Sensitisation On Flood Disaster In Kebbi

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has organised a four-day flood disaster response simulation exercise (SIMEX) in Kebbi State.

The exercise, supervised by the Director of Search and Rescue at the agency, Air Commodore Kenneth Obong, aims to reduce the impact of flood disasters in the country and strengthen preparedness, coordination, and response mechanisms at the community level.

Air Commodore Obong said the exercise would ensure the coordination of all communities and states in developing lasting solutions to disasters in the country.

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasiru Idris, represented by the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Muhammad Hamidu Jar-kuka, appreciated the Federal Government’s efforts in assisting flood disaster victims in the state.

The Director of NEMA North-WestZone, Alhaji Sani Lokoja, noted that flood disasters have disrupted livelihoods, damaged infrastructure, threatened health, and strained social cohesion.

He commended the Kebbi State Government, partners in disaster risk reduction, security agencies, and the media for their support.

The engagement draws participants from the Military, Police, NSCDC, Immigration, Fire Service, Local Swimmers and the Media.