NEMA Commends Staff For Exemplary Conduct

The Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar has recognized some staff of the Agency for being exemplary in ethics, integrity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the agency facilitated the process of the nomination through the Directors and Heads of Units and approved by the Director General who personally presented letters of commendation and certificates of recognition to the nominees on Thursday.

Present at the occasion were Directors and representatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In her remarks, the Director General reaffirmed her commitment to sustain an environment that fosters transparency, accountability and integrity in NEMA.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Director, Special Duties, Mrs Fatimah Suleiman Kasim, urged staff to continue to strive for excellence and to uphold the highest standard of ethics and integrity in their duties.

