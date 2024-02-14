NEMA Calls For Calm As Explosion Rocked Two Lagos Communities

…Says Situation Under Control

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has appealed for calm among Lagosians particularly those around the Iju-Ishaga axis of Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area after a gas explosion rocked the area Tuesday evening.

As seen in an internet video that immediately went viral, loud explosions emanated at intervals from a gas-filling facility suspected to be a Kerozone fuel station at Toyin Bus Stop on Agbado Road, Iju Ishaga, Lagos State.

There were, however, no casualties as a result of the explosions, but NEMA, in a nerve-calming statement signed by Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, its South West Office Coordinator, while confirming the location of the fire accident, added that two lines of about 50 shops were affected by the ensuing inferno.

He also revealed that there were varying accounts of the cause of the Ishaga fire disaster.

According to Farinloye, an account held that the explosion started when gas cylinders stored in a store went up and was subsequently compounded by the sudden restoration of electricity to the area; while another says it was caused by a leaking gas cylinder.

Explaining, he said: “A high tension cable snapped after a lorry loaded with gas trying to off the gas crashed on a high tension causing the cable to snap and fell on top of the gas refilling shop by the roadside”, he said, adding that “there are suspected multiple numbers of shops selling gas within the same area”

He also said: “Another account explained that one of the gas cylinders been offloaded was leaking and on the process of offloading there was a spark with other cylinders when they hit each other which caused the fire’

Farinloye, nonetheless assured that the situation had been brought “under complete control of the Lagos State Fire Service.’

The statement read: “People around Iju Ishaga should calm down and avoid panic. The gas explosion at Oguns Street, Balogun Bus Stop has been brought under complete control of the Lagos State Fire Service.”

Farinloye also issued a caveat to motorists and commuters around the area, while also suggesting alternative routes.

“If you know of anyone coming towards the Giwa/Oke Aro area, he or she should take an alternative route as Olusesi/Toyin is a ‘no-go area’ now”, he concluded.

In another development, Farinloye announced that a second outbreak of fire disaster, which happened at Oke Afa Area of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area has been put out”. Saying: “No casualty or injury recorded in the two incidences.