October 20, 2025
NEMA, BCDA Explore Tech-Driven Border Communities Disaster Resilience Engagement

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deepened collaboration with the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to explore the use of modern technology in strengthening border security, disaster early-warning systems, and response capacity across Nigeria’s frontier communities.

The renewed engagement aims to harness cutting-edge technology, capacity building, and multi-agency coordination to improve situational awareness, rapid response, and community resilience in border regions that are often vulnerable to smuggling, insecurity, and cross-border public health risks.

The partnership was discussed during a meeting between NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, and the Executive Secretary of BCDA, Dr. George Alabo Kelly, held at NEMA Headquarters in Abuja.

Also present was a delegation from Beijing Global Safety Technology Company Ltd (G-Safety), a China-based technology firm that accompanied the BCDA team.

