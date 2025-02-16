NEMA Averts Tanker Explosion In Kaduna

Share

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday said its operatives have successfully averted a potential tanker explosion in Kaduna State following an accident involving a fully loaded Petrol Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker at Romi New Extension, near Command Junction.

The incident, which resulted in a significant fuel spill, posed an immediate threat to lives and property of people within the vicinity.

Upon receiving the report, NEMA’s Northwest Zonal Office swiftly deployed a multi-agency emergency response team to manage the situation.

The coordinated efforts of various agencies ensured traffic control, fire suppression, and the safe transfer of fuel, effectively preventing any casualties or further hazards.

READ ALSO:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Joint Task Force (JTF) managed crowd and traffic control, preventing secondary incidents.

Firefighters from the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) and NEMA’s Fire Truck conducted fire suppression and cooling operations to eliminate ignition risks.

Medical and humanitarian support was provided by the Nigerian Red Cross Society and the National Blood Transfusion Service, ensuring readiness for any potential emergencies.

Additionally, media partners and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) played a crucial role in disseminating timely and accurate information to the public.

By 4:57 PM, emergency responders had successfully transferred the PMS to another tanker without any reported casualties.

NEMA commended all stakeholders for their professionalism and swift intervention, highlighting the importance of inter-agency collaboration and proactive emergency preparedness in safeguarding lives and property.

Share

Please follow and like us: