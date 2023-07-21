NEMA Alerts 4 Niger Lgas Of Impending Flood

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger State has alerted four local government areas in the state of impending floods. Hajiya Zainab Sa’idu, Head, NEMA, Minna Operations Office, who gave the warning in a statement in Minna yesterday, said the areas are, Mokwa, Shiroro, Lavun and Borgu. She urged residents of those areas to beware of impending flood in this season.

Sa’idu said the aforementioned local governments are expected to experience high flood between July and November. She said the warning was coming as a result of the Annual Flood Outlook released by Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA), where the council areas were identified as high flood risk areas. Sa`idu said that other local government areas like Edati, Gbako, Wushishi, Rafi, Mashegu, Magama, and Agwara might also experience high level of flood in July and Nov.

She said the state had started experiencing flood and windstorm in these areas and called on the people to take serious precaution to avoid losses. Sa’idu urged residents of the areas to ensure that drainages were kept clean to avoid blockage of water ways, and channels and advised those living on flood plains and river banks to relocate to higher grounds.