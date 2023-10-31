NEMA: 12 Rescued, 17 Bodies Recovered In Taraba Boat Accident

Following the Taraba State boat accident with an estimated 104 passengers on board, the rescue operators have said at least seventeen persons who lost their lives in the incident have been recovered.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the boat incident which occurred on Saturday, October 28, 2023, involved over 100 passengers, primarily local traders, women, and children.

According to reports, they were reportedly returning from the Mayorenero fish market in Ardo-Kola Local Government, en route to Binnari in Karim-Lamido Local Government, both located in Taraba State, when the tragedy unfolded.

Providing a recent update on the situation, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported on Monday that twelve individuals had been successfully rescued alive.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Bashir Garga, the Director of Emergency Services at NEMA, affirmed that rescue efforts are still in progress. He mentioned that some of the victims have been laid to rest by the riverside at Mayoreneyo and Binnari.

Earlier, Jidda Mayoreneyo, the acting chairman of inland water transporters in Taraba, informed newsmen that six of the victims were laid to rest yesterday in Mayoreneyo.

He clarified that the agency had obtained the consent of the victim’s families before proceeding with the burials. Mayoreneyo also stated that additional victims were interred in Binnari, the site of the boat’s capsizing on Saturday.

Jidda further mentioned that four additional recovered bodies were laid to rest by the riverside after receiving authorization from their respective families.

Saidu Audu, a resident, said he was at the local jetty when the boat left Mayoreneyo with many people and a heavy load.

“Apart from people inside the boat, there were new motorcycles, bags of cement, bundles of sugarcane, and other items,” he said.

Another resident, Dauda, echoed concerns regarding the boat operators’ tendency to overload their vessels with passengers and cargo, emphasizing the absence of any government agency overseeing their activities.

He said, “It is difficult to give the actual number of casualties and those who survived because there was no record of the actual number of passengers on board.”