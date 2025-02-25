NEM Insurance Achieves N108bn Turnover In 2024

Share

NEM Insurance Plc, a leading general insurance services provider in Nigeria achieved an impressive turnover during the 2024 financial year.

Specifically, the company’s insurance revenue for 2024 peaked at N108 billion. This the company said reflected commitment to strategic growth and solidifies its doggedness in the insurance market.

Additionally, the company paid a whooping sum of N23 billion as claims to policyholders in the 2024 financial year. NEM said it was part of its promise to support and ensure its customers bounce back to their various businesses.

“In the area of profitability, we showed strength, achieving over N20billion in profits, despite the challenging operational environment in 2024. “This shows, how we were able to successfully navigate the environment in the outgone year”.

Overall, NEM delivered an exceptional performance in 2024,increased revenue, strong profit margin and a for – midable balance sheet size of over N100 billion.”

Looking forward, NEM promise to deliver value to all stakeholders. It said: “We are upscaling our collaborations and partnerships, our strategic investments in capacity building, among others, positions us to meet the emerging needs of all our customers.

“Our philosophy is centred on our stakeholders vision of making the company a model of sound insurance practice for the nation’s insurance industry and participate actively in the economic development of Nigeria.”

