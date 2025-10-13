NEM Chairman Pledges Sustained Support For Insurance Industry Growth

The chairman of NEM Insurance Plc, Mr. Tope Smarthas reiterated his commitment towards supporting the growth of the insurance industry in Nigeria, just as he applauded the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) for deeming him fit for the Award of Excellence.

Tope Smart was one of the five awardees of NAIPE Award of Excellence and Stewardship for the impact they have made not only in Nigeria but at the continental level as the past president of the African Insurance Organisation(AIO).

Aside being the past group Managing Director/CEO of NEM Insurance Plc, he was also the past chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), among others. In all these, Smart distinguished himself as exceptional operator and a friend and supporter of insurance journalists.

While receiving the award when the 2025 NAIPE Conference Committee members presented it to him in Lagos at the weekend, Smart said that the accolade is a message for him to do more to ensure Insurance takes its rightful place in the national polity and discourse.

According to him, “I have a personal philosophy that what is worth doing is worth doing well. What shaped my perception was the derogatory image at that our Head of Department in the University created about insurance companies in Nigeria then. “He had highest regard for foreign insurers and disregarded the local ones.

From that moment, I decided that I must make a difference. So, when I joined the industry, I tried my best to be able to change the narrative.” Referencing the NEM Building that has now become the face of Insurance on Ikorodu Road, he said; “the NEM building on Ikorodu road was built without any bank loan to the glory of God and it has become the envy of others.

While appreciating every member of NAIPE, he said, he and the group have come a long way together. “I run a business and I know it’s not easy to run a business. So, for you guys, especially, those who runs their media platforms, to be there with tenacity, despite all the struggles in the business operating environment, and still making a difference, it is commendable and I will continue to support your projects in a joint effort to develop insurance industry,” he pointed out.

On her part, the chairman of NAIPE, Mrs. Nkechi Naeche Esezobor, appreciated the support and partnership of Mr. Tope Smart and his company, NEM Insurance over the years, saying the group never took them for granted. “This building(NEM Insurance) was what made many insurance companies start making their building big.

Every company coming in is looking at doing what NEM did because you have challenged them. “Your efforts can never be in vain. As an association, we feel it is good to recognise people when they are alive. We appreciate what you have done for the industry and we felt we need to appreciate this feat in our 10th anniversary of organising our annual conference,” she noted.