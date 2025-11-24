NEM, Casava, Others Shine At Almond Insurance Industry Awards

Winners have emerged in the the 2025 Almond Insurance Industry Awards #Recharged Edition. According to the organizers, NEM Insurance Plc emerged winner in the General Insurance Company of the Year category while AXA Mansard clinched Life Insurance Company of the Year.

Casava Micro Insurance also emerged winner while SCIB Nig & Co won Insurance Broking Company of the Year. On the individual category, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, MD/CEO of REX Insurance, won the Insurance Woman of the Year, while Mrs. Enitan Solarin, MD/CEO, YOA Insurance Brokers, was crowned Insurance Broker of the Year.

The most coveted award of the night, Insurance CEO of the Year, went to Mr. Kunle Ahmed, MD/CEO of Axa Mansard Insurance Plc. Ahmed, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), has brought a lot of dynamism to Axa Mansard Insurance Plc.

The keenly contested Awards this year recorded over 17,000 votes from stakeholders within and outside the insurance in dustry.

Some of the criteria used to judge winners this year were Financial Strength of Companies (Assets & Shareholders Fund), Gross Premium Income, ClaimsPayment/ Speed, Corporate Social Responsibility as well as Brand Visibility amongst others for the Companies. the individual categories, Length of Service and Contributions to the industry, Performance of the Company they lead, and Strong Leadership Skill were used The award ceremony, which featured top rated Nigerian entertainers in comedy, music and dance-drama was well attended by insurance operators.

Also in attendance were industry leaders from across critical sectors of the nation’s economy. Amongst them were the a former Governor of Rivers State, H.E Hon. Rotimi Chibuke Amaechi, Mr. Bolaji Sumonla, Chairman, Nigerian Ports Consultative Council, Hon. Mayor Emilagba Jubril Kolawole, Chairman Lagos Mainland Local Government and a host of others.