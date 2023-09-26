Nelson Mandela Loses Granddaughter, Zoleka

Zoleka Mandela, a granddaughter of South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, Nelson Mandela is dead.

The 43-year-old Zoleka Mandela tragically lost her life to cancer as her family announced her passing on Tuesday, September 26.

According to the family, Zoleka who had frequently shared her ongoing struggle with cancer was admitted to the hospital on Monday for a routine medical examination before he was pronounced dead.

A recent scan on the deceased showed a significant progress in the cancer that affected her hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation conveyed the news of Ms Zoleka’s passing on its official X platform and paid tribute to her for her efforts in the field of cancer prevention.

The tweet reads, “We mourn the loss of a beloved grandchild of Mum Winnie and Madiba,” the Nelson Mandela Foundation wrote on social media.

“Her work in raising awareness about cancer prevention and her unwavering commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease will continue to inspire us all.”

Ms Zoleka was the child of Mandela’s youngest daughter, Zindzi Mandela and her first husband, Zwelibanzi Hlongwane.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation extends its heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of #ZolekaMandela, tragically last night. We mourn the loss of a beloved grandchild of Mum Winnie and Madiba and a friend of the foundation. When her inspiring memoir When… pic.twitter.com/irmXI1qZwQ — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) September 26, 2023