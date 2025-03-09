New Telegraph

NELFund Warns Students Against Fake Loan Portals

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has warned students to disregard any link or websites claiming affiliation of any kind to its loan application services.

A statement signed by NELFUND’s Director, Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi who asked students to note that it’s official student loan portal remains www.nelf.gov.ng; https://www.nelf.gov.ng, warned that any other link or portal is fake and fraudulent.

She said: “Students and the public are advised to disregard any other links, websites, or messages claiming to offer access to the NELFUND Student Loan Scheme.

“Any platform other than www.nelf.gov.ng https://www.nelf.gov.ng is unauthorized and should not be trusted.

“NELFUND remains committed to ensuring that eligible Nigerian students have access to financial support through a transparent and secure process.

“For verified updates and official information, always visit [www.nelf.gov.ng](https://www.nelf.gov.ng) or follow our verified social media channels.”

