NELFUND Warns Students Against Fake Loan Portal Online

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) yesterday warned students to be cautious of a fake portal with fraudulent messages circulating online. In a statement the body said the information contained in the online messages were misleading.

It said: “The attention of NELFUND has been drawn to a fraudulent message currently circulating online, falsely claiming that President Bola Tinubu has directed the reopening of the NELFUND Student Loan portal.

“The portal is with a link to a fake website: https:// nelfund-student-loan-2025. po-rt-al.com/NELFUND/ “We wish to categorically state that this website is FAKE, and the information contained in the message is false and misleading.

“The only official portal for the NELFUND Student Loan Application is: https://nelf.gov.ng,” NELFUND urged the general public, especially students, parents, and guardians, to avoid clicking on unverified links and to never submit personal or financial information on suspicious websites.