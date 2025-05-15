NELFUND Urges S’East Students To Embrace Zero-Interest Loan Scheme

Share

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, has insisted that there is no systemic discrimination against students from any region, religion, or tribe in accessing the fund’s zero-interest loan scheme.

Speaking at a strategic engagement and sensitisation campaign with heads of over 30 tertiary institutions, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders in Enugu on Thursday, Sawyerr emphasized that the loan scheme is designed to accommodate every Nigerian student who meets the general eligibility criteria.

“This is a totally democratized equal opportunity. There is no systemic discrimination; otherwise, we wouldn’t be here wasting our time,” he said.

“This is about ensuring that people have access. It’s important that we don’t allow misinformation to spread. There’s no quota or bias. This loan is open to all Nigerians. If students from the South East access the loan and become global or local leaders, it benefits the entire country.”

Sawyerr acknowledged some hesitation in the South East regarding acceptance of the scheme, attributing it to misinformation, misunderstanding, and mistrust.

He noted that NELFUND has increased strategic visits to the region to allay fears and encourage participation.

“The challenges here are like everywhere else — people unsure about the process, technology concerns, or suspicion that the scheme is rigged. But we’re here to help students apply and for institutions to participate,” he added.

Responding to calls for regional offices, Sawyerr said that while that could be considered in the future, the agency prioritizes leveraging technology to connect directly with students.

“We don’t want intermediaries standing between the money and the opportunity. It’s more efficient to provide access through phones, emails, or other means rather than physical offices that require travel and incur additional costs.”

The Special Adviser to the Enugu State Governor on Education Innovation, Dr. Chinyere Onyeisi, urged students in the South East, especially Enugu, to take full advantage of the zero-interest loans. She stressed the role of teachers and school leaders in ensuring students understand the application process to benefit from the initiative.

The traditional ruler of Edem Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Enugu State, Igwe Samuel Asadu, commended the scheme and appealed to the South Eastern region to embrace what he described as a “national cake.” Asadu, who is also chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, emphasized the importance for South Easterners, many of whom are businessmen, to recognize and tap into the loan scheme.

Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Economy and MSMEs and Director General of the Enugu SME Centre, expressed regret that Enugu ranked 33rd out of 36 states in terms of funds accessed for both the student loan and upkeep components.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to increasing awareness and access, particularly through sensitization of tertiary institution leaders, and discussed efforts to integrate school registration and application processes with NELFUND’s platform via API connections to boost uptake and reduce the state government’s scholarship burden.

