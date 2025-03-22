NELFUND: Tinubu Has Proven His Commitment To Educational Growth – Wike

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday said President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated his commitment to the growth of education in Nigeria with the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Wike made this remark at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) after being conferred with an Honourary Doctorate Degree in Law during the University’s 50th anniversary and 37th convocation ceremony.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the Minister also commended other interventions of the President in the education sector.

These include the Students Start-up Innovation and Entrepreneurship Grant, which he said has empowered young minds to translate knowledge into impactful enterprises, and the removal of universities from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Wike further stated that the kind approval for the domiciliation of TETFund Research Funds within the respective institutions has equally strengthened the capacity for groundbreaking research and innovation.

He noted that these bold and forward-thinking policies are undoubtedly positioning Nigeria’s university system to meet the demands of the 21st century.

While expressing gratitude to UNICAL authorities for awarding him the Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law, Wike said the honour was a charge to him to remain steadfast in his contributions to national development, upholding the ideals of excellence and service as an inspiration to the next generation.

“As I proudly accept this honorary doctorate, I do so with renewed vigour to contribute even more meaningfully to the advancement of education, good governance, and national development.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured by this recognition. The University of Calabar has written my name in its golden records, and I embrace this moment with great responsibility.”

