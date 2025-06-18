NELFUND: Student Loan Process Now Fully Digitized

Share

The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) announced that its Student Loan Application System has been fully digitized to improve and expedite the loan processing experience for both institutions and applicants.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by NELFUND Director of Corporate Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi.

The Fund also said that institutions that have not yet onboarded the system are kindly requested to send an access request to registration@nelf.gov.ng without delay.

Once granted access, institutions will be able to view a real-time dashboard of their students’ loan applications, verify submitted data, and track the status of each application.

“With this upgrade, all accredited institutions are now required to request access to SLAS to verify and upload student data related to loan applications.

“This is a critical step that ensures the timely processing and disbursement of approved student loans.

“We urge all institutions to take immediate action in the interest of their students, as verification and data upload by the institutions are mandatory steps before final approval and disbursement can be completed.” the statement said

