NELFUND Releases Guidelines For Administration Of Student Loans

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has officially released guidelines for public tertiary institutions on the administration of the student loan scheme established under the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024.

The guidelines provide a clear framework for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education to ensure transparent, inclusive, and accountable implementation of the loan programme, giving Nigerian students better access to financial support for their education.

Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, said the initiative is not just about offering loans but about “removing financial barriers to education, fostering skills development, and building a future where every Nigerian student can achieve their potential regardless of background.”

A statement signed by NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, outlined key provisions of the guidelines, including eligibility, application channels, disbursement procedures, repayment structure, compliance, and data protection measures.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens with valid admission into an Eligible Tertiary Institution (ETI) and provide identification such as National Identification Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) details.

All loan applications will be processed via the NELFUND online portal (www.nelf.gov.ng), requiring accurate personal, academic, and Know Your Customer (KYC) information. Approved loans will be paid directly to institutions to cover tuition and institutional charges, while optional upkeep allowances may be disbursed directly to students.

Repayment will commence two years after the completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme or exemption, with beneficiaries required to remit 10% of their monthly income through the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) system or self-employment arrangements.

Institutions are mandated to verify applications within 20 working days, process refunds when necessary, and comply with reporting requirements. Breaches may result in sanctions, including suspension from the scheme.

The Fund pledged fairness, equity, and strict adherence to the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

The release of these guidelines, in line with Section 23(3) of the Student Loans Act, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s efforts to expand access to higher education, reduce dropout rates, and promote socio-economic mobility.