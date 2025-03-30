NELFUND Registers Over 500,000 Students In Loan Scheme

Share

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyerr, has announced that over 500,000 Students have been registered under its interest-free loan programme, aimed at enabling students to complete their tertiary education without financial hardship.

In a message celebrating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 73rd birthday, Sawyerr expressed appreciation to the President for initiating the loan programme, which he described as a transformative milestone in Nigeria’s education sector.

Commending Tinubu’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, Sawyerr reiterated the President’s dedication to eradicating illiteracy among Nigerian youth.

He said: “His Excellency’s belief that education remains a cornerstone in the fight against poverty has driven his administration to implement bold policy initiatives aimed at building a more competitive and prosperous future.

“A testament to this vision is the groundbreaking Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which is transforming the education landscape by providing interest-free student loans.

“This initiative ensures that no Nigerian student is left behind due to financial constraints.

“Since its launch, over 500,000 students have registered, reflecting the administration’s commitment to human capital development and a brighter future for Nigeria’s youth.”

The NELFUND boss reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s transformative agenda, ensuring that affordable and sustainable education financing remains a reality for all Nigerian Students.

“On behalf of NELFUND, I extend my warmest wishes to Mr. President on his birthday. Your dedication to education and national development continues to inspire us. May you be blessed with good health, wisdom, and many more years of impactful leadership as you steer Nigeria toward a brighter future. Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

