NELFUND Reaffirms Commitment To Transparency, Accountability

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has reaffirmed it’s unwavering commitment to transparency and public accountability of its operations, as it insists no student loans fund was missing and unaccounted for.

A statement signed by NELFUND’s Director, Strategic Communications Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi on Friday, commended the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), for its public clarification admitting errors in its earlier communication regarding the Fund’s financial records and disbursement activities

She said: “We commend the ICPC for its professionalism in promptly correcting the record and clarifying that no case of fraud or mismanagement has been established against NELFUND.

“This public correction affirms what we have consistently maintained that NELFUND’s operations are fully digital, data driven, and transparent, that no kobo is missing, and all funds remain accounted for within the framework of our rigorous approval, verification, and disbursement processes, that we are in full compliance with all oversight protocols and regulatory reporting requirements.

“As a publicly funded institution, NELFUND welcomes scrutiny and remains open to collaboration with anti-corruption agencies, auditors, the media, and the general public. However, we strongly urge all stakeholders ensure factual accuracy and responsible reporting when covering matters of national importance.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to provide fair, accessible, and sustainable financing for millions of Nigerian students, while upholding the highest standards of institutional integrity and public trust.”

