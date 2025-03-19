New Telegraph

March 19, 2025
March 19, 2025
NELFUND Raises Alarm Over Fake Student Loan Portals

The management of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has urged students to beware of a fraudulent message circulating online, falsely claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan registration portal was open with a misleading application link.

A terse statement signed by Director of Strategic Communications NELFUND, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi on Wednesday, advised students to only visit its official website and verified social media handles to get accurate information.

The statement partly reads: “We categorically disassociate NELFUND from this false information and urge students to be cautious of such scams. The only official website for NELFUND student loan applications and updates is www.nelf.gov.ng.

“Students and the general public should disregard any unauthorized links or messages requesting personal information or promising loan disbursement outside the official NELFUND platform.

“For accurate information, always visit our official website and verified social media pages.”

