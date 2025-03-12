NELFUND: Polytechnic Suspends Fee Enforcement For Student Loan Applicants

Share

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has suspended the policy which mandated students to present their proof of fee payment during examinations for any student applying for student loans through the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The rector of the institution, Sylvester Omoruyi, who made this announcement during a sensitization programme organized by NELFUND at the polytechnic’s main campus, applauded NELFUND for easing the financial burden on Nigerian students through school fee coverage and upkeep allowances

He said: “The issue of driving students during examination is now over. We will no longer be checking your slips to see if you have paid your fees or not. It is just to check the (NELFUND) portal, and if you have registered, there will not be need to be driven out.”

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, expressed concern that the polytechnic was yet to submit students’ data to formally kickstart the process for registration of its students for the scheme.

Represented by Lami Suwaid, Director of Loan Allocation and Distribution, Sawyerr urged the institution to take advantage of the new registration cycle for the 2024/2025 academic session to ensure students massively register for the scheme.

“During the 2023/2024 session, NELFUND proudly enrolled 259 institutions. We also had disbursement of billions of naira to students,” he said.

However, Sawyerr noted that institutions in the South-South and South-East regions had the lowest registration rates, calling for a turnaround.

Commissioner for Education, Edo State, Paddy Iyamu, expressed the readiness of the Edo government to collaborate with NELFUND to improve on the already recorded gains of the scheme in Edo State.

“Every Edo child must have access to education. We want to give you the platform (NELFUND) to achieve your dreams and stop school dropout.”

Iyamu added that with NELFUND’s intervention, students would no longer need to rely on family members abroad for financial support.

“You don’t need your uncles and aunties in Spain to come and send you money anymore before you go to school. Once you are focused, once you are committed, once you are dedicated, next step, you have a platform to shine,” he said.

Meanwhile, NELFUND has expressed its willingness to partner with the Edo State government on its soon-to-commence comprehensive skills acquisition program designed to provide training in various vocational and technical fields to students across the country.

The director of Fund Mobilisation, NELFUND, Segun Akinyelure, stated this during the NELFUND’s sensitization team’s stop over at Benin Technical College, Benin City to inspect training facilities in the institution.

The training programme is designed to prepare students to meet the demands of the modern job market by fostering skills, entrepreneurship and innovation amongst young people.

