NELFUND Partners Security, Anti-Graft Agencies To Curb Sharp Practices

Share

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced a strategic partnership with anti-corruption, military, paramilitary, and other key government agencies to strengthen transparency and accountability in the implementation of the student loan scheme.

Speaking at a high-level workshop with the agencies in Abuja on Friday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, said the collaboration is aimed at preventing fraud and misuse while educating students on their rights and responsibilities under the scheme.

The partnership, according to Sawyerr, will focus on whistleblowing mechanisms, real-time data verification tools, joint audits, risk assessment models, and citizen awareness campaigns.

“As custodians of public trust, your institutions are vital to NELFUND’s long-term credibility and sustainability,” Sawyerr said.

“Our goals are to fortify the ecosystem against fraud and manipulation, strengthen internal controls, and develop sustainable frameworks for inter-agency collaboration and public education.”

He emphasized that integrity in the management of public funds requires proactive systems, partnerships, and a culture that actively prevents malfeasance before it occurs.

Sawyerr highlighted NELFUND’s recent achievements, including the design of a fully automated, data-driven loan application and management system, and collaboration with over 400 institutions to harmonize student data and test digital workflows.

He confirmed that disbursements will commence within stipulated timelines and stressed the Fund’s commitment to full audit compliance and fraud resistance.

“I urge you to help ensure that no fraudulent actor, insider threat, or technical loophole compromises the integrity of this national initiative,” he said.

In a goodwill message, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, represented by Air Commodore Friday Bassey, appealed to NELFUND to prioritize children of fallen military personnel in the loan scheme.

He explained that many children of deceased service members are struggling to access quality education due to financial hardship following the loss of their parents, adding that such consideration would boost morale among officers and reinforce national service.

The workshop, which brought together key stakeholders from law enforcement, regulatory, and security agencies, concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the administration of the student loan scheme under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Share