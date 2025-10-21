NELFUND Opens 2025/2026 Student Loan Application Portal

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the official opening of its student loan application portal for the 2025/2026 academic session, providing eligible Nigerian students with access to financial support for their education.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the Fund’s Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, disclosed that the portal would be open from Thursday, October 23, 2025, to Saturday, January 31, 2026, covering the entire admission cycle for the academic year.

Sawyerr commended tertiary institutions across the country for their cooperation in implementing the scheme so far and urged continued collaboration to ensure a smooth, transparent, and inclusive loan process for both returning and newly admitted students.

He emphasized the importance of accurate data submission, calling on institutions to update and upload verified student records—including new intakes and returning students—on the Student Verification Portal to enable seamless loan processing and disbursement.

“To support a seamless rollout, institutions should note key details: the portal opens on October 23, 2025, and closes January 31, 2026. Timely updates will ensure students are not left out,” Sawyerr said.

He explained that eligible applicants include both newly admitted and returning students of accredited tertiary institutions, adding that first-year students could use their JAMB or admission numbers in place of matriculation numbers for verification purposes.

Sawyerr also appealed to tertiary institutions to show flexibility with registration and fee payment deadlines for students awaiting loan disbursements to prevent disruptions to their academic progress.

He urged institutions that have not commenced the 2025/2026 session to submit their academic calendars to NELFUND for consideration in the scheduling of loan disbursements.

Furthermore, the NELFUND boss advised institutions to implement temporary registration measures for students with pending loan applications, ensuring that no qualified applicant is denied access to education due to financial delays.