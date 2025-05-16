NELFUND May Launch Vocational Loan Scheme In 6 Weeks

Share

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced plans to commence its vocational skills loan programme across the country within the next six to eight weeks.

Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, stated that the initiative aims to provide financial support for individuals seeking technical and vocational training in various fields, including fashion design and other practical skills.

Speaking during a strategic engagement and sensitisation campaign on NELFUND operations in Enugu State, Sawyerr revealed that Enugu had been selected as one of the pioneer states for the programme’s rollout.

“We are working on it now, and we’re going to have some discussions with the executive governor and his team because we want to start it here,” Sawyerr said. “The President has instructed that we focus on areas where state institutions are ready to collaborate with us to ensure a smooth and quick takeoff. I believe that within the next six to eight weeks, we will kick off something tangible.”

During a tour of the Enugu Garments and Fashion Hub on Friday, NELFUND’s Executive Director of Operations, Mr. Iyal Mustapha, lauded the quality of vocational facilities in Enugu, describing them as among the best in the country.

“Presently, we have visited over 10 states with vocational and skills training centres, but Enugu stands out as one of the best,” Mustapha said. “With what we’ve seen, there is a lot of positivity. We’ve visited technical colleges and vocational centres, especially the fashion design hub, and they are all impressive. Enugu will be among the first states where we begin the programme.”

Mustapha explained that the portal for the vocational loan scheme, similar to the student loan initiative, would soon be open for applicants seeking training in various skill areas. The loan would cover tuition, provide upkeep stipends, and equip beneficiaries with working tools upon completion of their training.

“We will designate training centres where applicants can go. We’ll cover the training cost, provide upkeep allowances, and, at the end, they will receive tools to start their trades,” he said.

On upkeep support, Mustapha clarified that details were still being finalised. “The training cost depends on what each centre proposes. Institutional charges will be included in the loan to assist with transport and logistics. It’s a work in progress, and the government is seeing the value in supporting vocational training.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Economy and MSMEs, Mr. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, affirmed the state’s readiness to partner with NELFUND. He emphasized Enugu’s commitment to building a skilled and employable youth population through initiatives such as the Fashion and Garment Hub, ICT centres, and the upgraded Government Technical College (GTC).

“We wanted to showcase the world-class facilities we have here to demonstrate our readiness to partner with NELFUND,” Chilo-Offiah, who is also Director-General of the Enugu SME Centre, said. “The vocational component of NELFUND is vital, and we aim to transform the Garment and Fashion Hub into a production centre for all uniforms in the state.”

He added that the fashion hub houses 150 industrial sewing machines and world-class monogramming equipment, capable of accommodating over 300 trainees simultaneously.

The NELFUND delegation also visited the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu College of Education (Technical), and the Government Technical College (GTC), which is currently being reconstructed.

Acting Registrar of IMT, Mrs. Patricia Nwanneka, expressed optimism that increased awareness would boost student participation in the loan programme.

“The loan is a great initiative. With better awareness, more students will apply. We will continue sensitising them through student week activities and departmental outreach,” she said.

