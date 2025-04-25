NELFUND Hits 500,000 Student Loan Application In 11 Months

Share

More than 500,000 Nigerian students have applied for student loans via the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) portal within just 11 months of its operations, highlighting a significant nationwide demand for accessible tertiary education financing.

The Managing Director and CEO of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, described the milestone as a strong endorsement of the Fund’s mission to democratize access to higher education, calling it a powerful indication of hope for families across the country.

“This is more than just a number—it’s a signal of hope for families across Nigeria. We are witnessing a nationwide demand for opportunity, and NELFUND is proud to be at the heart of this transformation,” Sawyerr said.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Strategic Communications at NELFUND, and issued Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, students from across Nigeria have actively engaged with the application process for both institutional and upkeep loans, reinforcing the urgent need for sustainable and inclusive student financing solutions.

Mrs. Oluwatuyi noted that NELFUND remains committed to upholding principles of transparency, accessibility, and operational efficiency as the loan process continues to unfold.

“We call on all stakeholders to join in supporting the vision of equitable education for all,” the statement concluded.

The surge in applications underscores the growing recognition of education as a key driver of national development and NELFUND’s role in empowering students from diverse backgrounds to pursue their academic and professional goals.

