NELFUND Hits 1m Student Loan Applications

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said it has recorded over one million applications on its student loan portal since it was launched last year.

In a statement yesterday, the body also said it has so far disbursed over N116 billion in student loans. According to Managing Director, Akintunde Sawyerr, this covered both institutional fees and upkeep allowances to students in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The Fund said: “This milestone reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to human capital development and inclusive growth, restoring faith in government-led social empowerment programmes and making higher education more accessible to all Nigerians.” Sawyerr said it was a defining moment in Nigeria’s journey towards equitable education financing.

He wrote: “To the Government of Nigeria & @ officialABAT: President mined to rise above financial barriers to education. “It is a testament to visionary leadership, sound policy design and the collective efforts of all stakeholders driving this transformative agenda.”

He pledged NELFUND’s commitment to continuous process improvement, ensuring that every qualified student, regardless of background or location, can access education funding with transparency, efficiency and dignity.

Sawyerr said: “With this milestone, NELFUND stands as a shining example of a government initiative that is working, authentic, effective, and truly transformative. “The programme demonstrates that when leadership, vision, and accountability align, lasting change is possible.”

He added: “NELFUND is a non-discriminatory initiative that benefits Nigerians of all faiths and tribes, Christians, Muslims, and others across diverse ethnic backgrounds. “It helps unify the country by providing equal access to education and fostering shared progress.”