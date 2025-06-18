NELFUND Fully Digitises SLAS, Asks Accredited Institutions To Upload Student Data

Share

Following the full digitisation of the Student Loan Application System (SLAS), the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has asked

all accredited institutions to request access to SLAS to verify and upload student data related to loan applications.

A statement signed by NELFUND’S Director, Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that SLAS would help streamline and accelerate the student loan processing experience for institutions and applicants.

The statement partly reads: “With this upgrade, This is a critical step that ensures the timely processing and disbursement of approved student loans.

“Institutions that have not yet onboarded onto the system are kindly requested to send an access request to registration@nelf.gov.ng without delay. Once granted access, institutions will be able to view a real time dashboard of their students’ loan applications, verify submitted data, and track the status of each application.

“We urge all institutions to take immediate action in the interest of their students, as verification and data upload by the institutions are mandatory steps before final approval and disbursement can be completed.

“To our successful student applicants, please note: If your loan portal status currently shows Verified, this indicates that your application has successfully passed initial checks.

“However, final approval and disbursement are subject to confirmation and upload of your data by your institution. Once this process is completed, your status will be updated to

Disbursed when the payment of your fees has been processed.

“We appreciate the cooperation of all institutions and the patience of our student beneficiaries as we continue to streamline and digitise the student loan experience for greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability.”

