NELFUND: FG To Probe Alleged Illegal Deductions From Students’ By Varsities

The Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has pledged a thorough investigation into disturbing allegations of unauthorized deductions by some Nigerian universities from funds disbursed under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) scheme.

Describing the allegations as “very disturbing and extremely concerning,” Alausa stressed that any unauthorized financial deductions from student loans represent a serious breach of public trust and contravene the ethical and operational principles on which NELFund was founded.

“If proven true, such actions would constitute a gross violation of financial ethics and a betrayal of the government’s commitment to equitable access to education,” the Minister stated.

In response to the reports, the Federal Ministry of Education will convene an emergency meeting on May 6, 2025.

The meeting will bring together the Vice Chancellors of the implicated institutions and the Managing Director of NELFund to examine the situation, ensure accountability, and reinforce the Ministry’s zero-tolerance stance on financial malpractice within the education sector.

As part of the government’s response, the Ministry, in partnership with the Athena Centre, will launch a new compliance-tracking initiative.

This will include a countdown webpage to publicly monitor institutional transparency, alongside the introduction of an Annual University Transparency Index aimed at promoting accountability and bolstering the global standing of Nigerian universities.

To further strengthen institutional integrity, the Ministry will also organize a targeted training programme for university and polytechnic bursars and ICT heads. The initiative will focus on the development and maintenance of an open-portal system to enhance financial visibility and foster public confidence.

Alausa underscored that governance remains a central pillar of the National Education Sector Reform Initiative (NESRI), adding that the government is committed to safeguarding every kobo allocated to student welfare.

“Let me assure Nigerians that this matter will not be swept under the carpet. Anyone found culpable will face appropriate sanctions,” the Minister affirmed.

He also reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for inclusive human capital development, noting that NELFund was designed to provide fair and transparent financial support to both students and institutions.

“NELFund was created to expand access to high-quality education and to legally and sustainably support our universities. Any attempt to exploit this fund is unacceptable and contradicts the President’s commitment to national development,” Alausa said.

The Minister concluded by reaffirming the administration’s commitment to protecting public funds and ensuring that all students receive the full benefit of government support programmes.

