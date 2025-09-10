NELFUND: FG Disburses N2bn To Students Across N’west

The Federal Government says it has spent N2.086 billion through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for students of higher institutions across the North-West. Director, National Orientation Agency, Katsina State Directorate, Alhaji Mukhtar Lawal-Tsagem, disclosed this in Katsina yesterday, while highlighting the achievement of President Bola Tinubu.

Lawal-Tsagem, who disclosed this at a one-day sensitisation programme, said that the funds were disbursed to about 20,919 students of higher institutions across the North-West states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, premised on the North-West milestones, was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

According to him, the Federal Government has made its presence felt at least in the zone at least in the areas of agriculture and security. Lawal-Tsagem said: “In Kebbi, wheat farmers in 12 local government areas were supported via the NAGAP programme.

Ginger Farmers in Kaduna State received N1.6 billion support. “The N2 billion Yawuri Water Scheme is one of the infrastructural projects of the Federal Government in the region.

“NELFUND programme where students of higher institutions in the country receive interest free loans that will help them pay school fees and cater for their studies’ needs.”

The director hinted that one of the major functions of the ministry was to keep the general public informed about the government programmes, activities and policies as well as mobilising them to support and appreciate the same.

Adamu Muhammed, a lecturer at the Department of Public Administration, Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, in a paper presentation, said the region should continue to be grateful to the present administration for its laudable project.