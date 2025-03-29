NELFUND Felicitates Tinubu On 73rd Birthday

Share

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyerr, has extended warm felicitations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

Sawyerr, who extolled President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, reiterated the President’s dedication to building a progressive Nigeria by working to eradicate illiteracy among Nigerian youth.

He said: “His Excellency’s belief that education remains a cornerstone in the fight against poverty has inspired the bold policy initiatives his administration is undertaking to pave the way for a more competitive and prosperous future.”

“A testament to this vision is the groundbreaking Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which is transforming the education landscape by providing interest-free student loans.

“This initiative ensures that no Nigerian student is left behind due to financial constraints. Since its launch, over 500,000 students have registered, reflecting the administration’s dedication to human capital development and a brighter future for the nation’s youth.”

The NELFUND boss reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting this transformative agenda, ensuring that affordable and sustainable education financing remains a reality for all Nigerian students.

“On behalf of NELFUND, I extend my warmest wishes to Mr. President on his birthday. Your dedication to education and national development continues to inspire us.

“May you be blessed with good health, wisdom, and many more years of impactful leadership as you steer Nigeria toward a brighter future. Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

