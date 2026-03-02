NELFUND Extends Student Loan Portal Deadline As Application Surges

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has extended the deadline for its student loan application portal following what it described as a nationwide surge in interest triggered by an intensive sensitisation campaign across the country.

The decision comes days after the Fund issued a public reminder that the portal would close on February 27, 2026.

However, growing feedback from students, institutions, and other stakeholders compelled management to grant additional days to enable more eligible applicants to complete their submissions.

In a statement signed by the Fund’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, it said the extension was necessary to accommodate the sharp rise in applications and inquiries.

The statement partly reads: “The extension is specifically intended to accommodate students who require additional time to complete their applications, prospective applicants who only recently became aware of the scheme during our nationwide sensitisation engagements, as well as institutions that are just commencing the 2025/2026 academic session.”

It also covers institutions that have yet to submit their verified student lists, a key requirement in the processing of applications.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, said the extension aligns with the agency’s mandate to promote inclusivity and equitable access to tertiary education financing.

“Our sensitisation efforts across the six geopolitical zones have significantly increased awareness and participation.

“In line with our mandate to expand access to tertiary education financing, we have approved an extension to ensure that all eligible students have a fair and equal opportunity to apply.”

He reiterated that institutions yet to commence the 2025/2026 academic session must formally apply for an extension, attaching their approved academic calendar for consideration.

NELFUND urged students to take advantage of the additional window to complete their applications through the official portal before its eventual closure, noting that further management decisions and communications would determine the new deadline.

The Fund reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and the delivery of sustainable student financing solutions aimed at removing financial barriers to higher education in the country.

Students seeking further clarification were advised to contact the agency via its official communication channels, including its website and social media platforms.