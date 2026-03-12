NELFUND Extends Student Loan Application Deadline For Institutions

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has extended the deadline for its student loan application portal for institutions that requested additional time.

The extension, according to the fund, is aimed at ensuring that more Nigerian students benefit from the programme for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, explained that the decision was taken to ensure that no qualified student is left out of the scheme due to administrative delays.

“NELFUND remains committed to ensuring that eligible students across participating institutions have the opportunity to access the student loan programme,” Sawyerr said.

He urged students in the affected institutions to take advantage of the extension by completing their applications through the official NELFUND portal.

Sawyerr added that the fund would continue to prioritise transparency and accountability in the implementation of the student loan scheme.

“The Fund remains committed to transparency, accountability, and delivering sustainable student financing solutions that remove financial barriers to higher education in Nigeria,” he said.

NELFUND also advised students seeking further information about the process to visit its official website or contact the agency through its designated communication channels.

A statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, noted that the extension applies strictly to institutions that formally wrote to the fund requesting extra time, enabling their eligible students to complete the application process on the student loan portal.