NELFUND Extends Application Deadline For 2025/2026 Academic Session

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the 2025/2026 academic session from 31 January 2026 to 27 February 2026.

The extension according to the Managing Director/CE of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, was aimed at giving prospective applicants additional time to complete and submit their applications, ensuring that no eligible student is excluded due to timing constraints.

He said: “This extension reflects our commitment to inclusivity and access. We understand that some applicants may require additional time to complete their submissions, and this decision ensures that every eligible Nigerian student has a fair opportunity to benefit from the Fund.”

NELFUND in a statement statement signed by it’s Director, Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi on Thursday in Abuja,

encouraged all prospective applicants yet to apply or complete their applications to take advantage of the extended deadline and ensure that all required information was submitted on or before 27 February 2026.