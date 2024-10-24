NELFUND Disburses Over N10bn, Rules Out Discrimination

Share

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Managing Director Akintunde Sawyerr has said the body has disbursed over N10 billion to successful applicants since the inception of the scheme in August.

According to him, the scheme does not discriminate against any applicants but is inclusive and works towards ensuring that every Nigerian irrespective of background or place of origin benefits.

Sawyerr said this yesterday at a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Student Loans, Scholarships and Higher Education Financing.

He said the Fund had received over 350,000 applications and disbursed over N10 billion, with a commitment to disbursing N90 billion in tuition fees and stipends.

The MD said: “Applications are coming in at an average of over 1,000 per day, and we are making special provisions for students living with disabilities.

“Moreover, we are focused on addressing the barriers to girl child education, recognising that denying girls the opportunity for further education is denying the nation a chance to benefit from their incredible leadership potential.

“With 70 per cent of our population under the age of 35, failing to provide access to education for this segment exposes Nigeria to a future fraught with instability and violence.

