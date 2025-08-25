NELFUND Disburses N1.47bn To 6,076  LAUTECH Students 

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the disbursement of ₦1,475,305,300.00 to 6,076 beneficiaries at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen access to education through targeted financial support.

The announcement was made on NELFUND’s official X account on Monday where the organization emphasized that the initiative reflects its unwavering commitment to supporting Nigerian students and educational institutions.

“This disbursement underscores our continued dedication to empowering individuals and fostering academic excellence through strategic funding interventions,” NELFUND said.

The fund, designed to provide financial assistance to students in tertiary institutions across the country, continues to expand its reach, helping thousands of students access quality education without financial barriers.

This development is part of NELFUND’s broader mission to bridge funding gaps in education and promote inclusive growth by empowering Nigeria’s future workforce.